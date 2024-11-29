Business Standard
Home / Economy / News / Key infra sectors' growth drops to 3.1% in Oct from 12.7% last year

Key infra sectors' growth drops to 3.1% in Oct from 12.7% last year

The eight core sectors contribute 40.27 per cent to the Index of Industrial Production (IIP) which measures overall industrial growth

manufacturing

Production growth of coal, fertiliser, steel, cement and electricity moderated to 7.8 per cent, 0.4 per cent, 4.2 per cent, and 0.6 per cent respectively. | Representational

Press Trust of India
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 29 2024 | 5:32 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The output of eight key infrastructure sectors expanded by 3.1 per cent in October 2024, sharply down from a 12.7 per cent growth registered in the same month last year, according to official data released on Friday. 
On a monthly basis, the production growth of these sectors was higher than the 2.4 per cent expansion recorded in September 2024. 
In October, production of crude oil and natural gas declined. Production growth of coal, fertiliser, steel, cement and electricity moderated to 7.8 per cent, 0.4 per cent, 4.2 per cent, and 0.6 per cent respectively, as against 18.4 per cent, 5.3 per cent, 16.9 per cent and 20.4 per cent in October last year. 
 
However, refinery products output rose to 5.2 per cent in the month under review. The growth of core sectors -- coal, crude oil, natural gas, refinery products, fertiliser, steel, cement and electricity -- was 4.1 per cent during April-October this fiscal. It was 8.8 per cent in the same period last fiscal. 
The eight core sectors contribute 40.27 per cent to the Index of Industrial Production (IIP) which measures overall industrial growth. 

Also Read

road construction infra

90 infra projects worth Rs 3,417 cr sanctioned for North East over 4 yrs

India's real estate sector, significantly buoyed by a robust economy, has emerged as a pivotal player in the country's development. With an 18 per cent share in national employment, real estate is the largest employment generator after agriculture. C

India's 26 major realty firms sell Rs 35,000 cr worth properties in Q2

PremiumNirmala Sitharaman, finance ministerm, Union Budget, Budget 2024

Challenges and opportunities loom in equal measure ahead of FY26 Budget

Two-wheeler

Festival season lifts retail auto sales by 12%, two-wheelers top demand

Devendra Fadnavis, Devendra, Fadnavis

Maharashtra secured 52% national investment under BJP, says Fadnavis

Topics : Budget and Infrastructure Coal natural gas Fertiliser

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 29 2024 | 5:29 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayParliament Winter Session 2024 LIVERajesh Power Services IPO allotmentSuraksha Diagnostic IPO opens todayIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon