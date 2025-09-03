Wednesday, September 03, 2025 | 07:57 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Economy / News / Maharashtra overtakes Madhya Pradesh as top state for FPO business climate

Maharashtra overtakes Madhya Pradesh as top state for FPO business climate

Maharashtra has overtaken Madhya Pradesh as the state with the most supportive ecosystem for Farmer-Producer Organisations, according to the latest SOFPO report

Maharashtra, with around 14,788 registered FPOs as on March 2025, accounted for almost 34 per cent of the total FPOs in India, according to the SOFPO database.

Sanjeeb Mukherjee New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 03 2025 | 7:52 PM IST

Maharashtra has topped the list of states with the most favourable ecosystem for the growth of Farmer-Producer Organisations (FPOs), replacing Madhya Pradesh, which has slipped to second place, according to the latest ranking of Ease of Doing Business for FPOs (EoDBF).
 
The rankings were released as part of the State of Sector Report for Farmer-Producer Organisations (SOFPO), launched on Wednesday. SOFPO is an annual report brought out by the National Association of Farmer-Producer Organisations (NAFPO), Sammunati and Rabo Foundation.
 
In the 2024 ranking, Madhya Pradesh was the top-performing state, followed by Maharashtra, while Uttar Pradesh has consistently been third.
 

The report, divided into chapters written by subject experts and practitioners, also said that just around 6,100 FPOs out of the 43,928 registered as on March 2025 cornered most of the Rs 4,000 crore of loans sanctioned by various financial institutions.
 
“This showed that a huge number of FPOs could still be outside the ambit of formal credit. Besides access to sources of formal finance, the lack of credit could stem from poor business practices, unsound business plans and ineffective administration, which significantly lower the creditworthiness of many FPOs,” the report said. 
 
On the EoDBF ranking, the report said Maharashtra has been placed first as it provides the most supportive ecosystem for FPOs, offering the best business environment among all states, followed closely by Madhya Pradesh.
 
Around 10 states were considered for the ranking, accounting for almost 81 per cent of the total registered FPOs in the country.
 
One of the chapters identified several key factors for the failure of FPOs, including banks’ hesitancy to meet their working capital requirements and the complexity of government schemes.
 
It also found that regulatory compliance posed persistent hurdles such as delays in filing returns, poor record-keeping, absence of audits and lack of Goods and Services Tax (GST) and income tax filings.
 
In the absence of proper diagnostics, FPOs often pursued business models unsuited to local needs — pushing input supply where demand was saturated or aggregation where infrastructure did not exist.
 
In many cases of failed FPOs, community awareness — a prerequisite for collective enterprise — was skipped or diluted.
 
The report added that failed FPOs often lacked business plans, while most boards of directors did not have the requisite skills to run such organisations.

Topics : Farmer Producer Companies Maharashtra government Indian Farmers agriculture economy

First Published: Sep 03 2025 | 7:52 PM IST

