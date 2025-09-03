Wednesday, September 03, 2025 | 11:54 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Economy / News / India services PMI hits 15-year high in August on strong new orders

India's services PMI rose to 62.9 in August, the steepest expansion since 2010, driven by strong demand, new orders, and resilient job creation amid rising costs

The index has now been above the neutral 50 mark, which separates contraction from expansion, for 49 straight months (Photo: Shutterstock)

Shiva Rajora New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 03 2025 | 11:50 AM IST

Indian service providers continued their strong run in the second quarter as output and new order intakes led to the steepest expansion in the sector since 2010, said a private survey on Wednesday.
 
The HSBC India services purchasing managers’ index (PMI), compiled by S&P Global, rose to 62.9 in August from 60.5 in July. This is the third consecutive month the index has held above 60, underscoring resilient demand in the world’s fastest-growing major economy.
 
“This indicated the steepest rate of expansion since June 2010. Demand buoyancy, efficiency gains and greater inflows of new business were some of the reasons firms gave for the upturn,” the survey noted.
 
 
The index has now been above the neutral 50 mark, which separates contraction from expansion, for 49 straight months.
 
The survey said the Indian service economy benefited from a substantial improvement in demand during August, which pushed growth of new orders and activity to their highest levels in over 15 years. The rise in international sales was the third-strongest since the series started in September 2014.

“Robust job creation in recent months meant that companies had sufficient capacity to cope with current requirements. Outstanding business increased only marginally, and there was a modest uptick in employment. Amid reports of higher salaries awarded to workers and overtime payments, business expenses rose further,” the survey said.
 
The robust performance in the services sector mirrors strength in the manufacturing sector, which grew at its fastest pace in nearly 18 years during August despite rising global uncertainty and punitive tariffs imposed by the US.
 
Pranjul Bhandari, chief India economist at HSBC, said India’s services PMI reached a 15-year high in August, on the back of surging new orders. The broad-based expansion in international sales bolstered overall demand, which prompted Indian services firms to hire additional workers.
 
“Reflecting higher labour costs and robust demand conditions, both input and output prices increased substantially in August. Meanwhile, the composite PMI rose to a 17-year high of 63.2 in August, which indicated strong broad-based output growth in both the manufacturing and service sectors,” she added.
 
The survey said demand strength was identified by services firms as the key determinant of rising selling prices, though companies also cited the pass-through of increased expenses to clients. The rate of charge inflation was historically sharp and accelerated to the steepest level in more than 13 years.
 
“Business expenses increased to the largest extent since last November. Higher labour costs (salary hikes and overtime payments) featured in the qualitative part of the survey as the main source of price pressure, with a few mentions of greater transportation fees and material costs,” the survey said.
 
On employment, the survey noted that hiring growth across India’s service economy remained moderate in August, despite accelerating since July, with anecdotal evidence mainly showing an increase in part-time recruitment.
 
“Sustained job creation helped service providers to somewhat stay on top of their workloads. Outstanding business volumes still expanded in August, but only marginally and at the weakest pace in close to a year,” it added.
 
The broad-based momentum in the economy bodes well for growth. Latest provisional estimates for the June quarter by the National Statistics Office (NSO) on Friday showed the economy expanded 7.8 per cent in Q1 FY26, beating forecasts. Economists reckon that high-frequency data suggest the resilience has likely continued into the second quarter as well. 
 

