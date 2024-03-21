Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Manufacturing boost propels business activity to 8-month high in March

HSBC Flash India Composite PMI (Purchasing Managers' Index) Output Index rises to 61.3

Services PMI

Pranjul Bhandari, chief India economist at HSBC, said the composite output index rose quickly in March as it was led by the strongest manufacturing output in nearly three-and-a-half years.

Shiva Rajora
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 21 2024 | 2:27 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India’s private sector activity rose to an eight-month high in March, helped by a pick-up in growth at goods producers and buoyant demand that prompted aggregate sales rising sharply.

The HSBC Flash India Composite PMI (Purchasing Managers' Index) Output Index rose to 61.3 in March, compared with a downward revised figure of 60.6 in February, according to the third flash results released by the company on Thursday.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The index measuring the month-on-month change in the combined output of India's manufacturing and service sectors was inside growth territory for the 32nd consecutive month. This upturn was led by the manufacturing industry with the fastest expansions in factory orders and production in nearly three-and-a-half years.

“Service providers noted a sharp increase in business activity that was broadly similar to February, while manufacturers recorded the strongest upturn in production since October 2020. According to survey participants, efficiency gains and robust consumer appetite, alongside investment in technology and favourable market conditions, spurred sales. The pace of growth was substantial and stronger than that recorded in February,” said the survey.

Total order volumes received a boost from international sales as new export orders across the private sector expanded at the fastest pace in seven months, with quicker increases evident at both manufacturing firms and their services counterparts.

“Anecdotal evidence highlighted gains from Africa, Asia, Australia, Europe, the Middle East and the US. Consistently robust increases in new business continued to exert pressure on spare capacity at Indian private sector companies,” said the survey.

Pranjul Bhandari, chief India economist at HSBC, said the composite output index rose quickly in March as it was led by the strongest manufacturing output in nearly three-and-a-half years.

“New orders rose at a faster pace than in the previous month, and within that both domestic and export orders showed improved vigour. Input prices grew at a faster pace in March, and all the increase was not passed on to output prices, leading to some softening in composite margins,” said the survey.

Companies stepped up recruitment in March, but the pace of job creation was moderate.

“Employment increased at broadly similar rates in the manufacturing and service sectors. In addition to investing in greater workforce numbers, Indian manufacturers scaled up input purchasing in March. Buying levels rose at a substantial pace that was the strongest in nine months. This aided firms' restocking efforts, with input inventories expanding at the fastest rate since May 2023,” said the survey.

Also Read

India's manufacturing PMI rises to four-month high of 56.5 in January

Feb manufacturing PMI rises to 56.9 on increased production, new orders

India's services PMI jumps to highest in six months at 61.8 in January

India's services PMI falls to 56.9 in November, lowest in 2023 so far

India's October manufacturing PMI slips to 55.5, lowest in eight months

India's coal import rises marginally to 212 MT in April-January period

Here's how the US lobbied India to reverse laptop licensing policy

India's March business activity ends fiscal year on strong note: PMI

Crude oil processing volumes remain steady in Feb at 20.9 MMT: PPAC

Govt should create centralised authority for gig workers, says report


The Flash PMI records 75-85 per cent of the total 800 Purchasing Managers Index survey responses by services and manufacturing firms received each month. The final manufacturing PMI headline figure for the month of March will be released on April 2 and is projected to remain at 59.2. The services and composite PMI will be released on April 4.

Topics : Manufacturing PMI Service PMI economy PMI Indian Economy

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 21 2024 | 2:27 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayLok Sabha Election 2024 LIVEMaruti Suzuki Share PriceHoli 2024ZomatoIPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon