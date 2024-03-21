Sensex (    %)
                             
Schneider Electric to invest Rs 3,200 crore to make India manufacturing hub

Under the plan, Schneider Electric on Thursday inaugurated a facility with Rs 100 crore investment to produce cooling solutions for data centres in Bengaluru

Schneider Electric

As much as 85 per cent of the products manufactured in this factory will be exported, significantly catering to the data centre segment, as well as to buildings, industry and infrastructure.

Press Trust of India Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 21 2024 | 3:36 PM IST

Energy management and automation major Schneider Electric said it will invest Rs 3,200 crore by 2026 to make India its manufacturing hub for domestic sales as well as exports.
Under the plan, Schneider Electric on Thursday inaugurated a facility with Rs 100 crore investment to produce cooling solutions for data centres in Bengaluru.
The company will invest Rs 3,200 crore for making India a manufacturing hub for the group, Schneider Electric India President-Greater India Zone and MD & CEO Deepak Sharma told PTI on the sidelines of plant inauguration.
As part of this, the company will set up manufacturing facilities for its various products and solutions across India.
He also informed that the company is setting up factories in Maharashtra, Karnataka, Gujarat, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Uttarakhand and Odisha.
Presently, the company has 30 factories across India, including the new cooling solutions factory inaugurated on Thursday.
Sharma informed that the company is already engaged in setting up various facilities in India.
This cooling solutions factory will focus on developing innovative cooling solutions to meet the growing exponential demand for the data centre ecosystem in the country. The new factory, which covers approximately 6.5 acres, has been built with an investment of Rs 100 crore (approximately EUR 10 million).
As much as 85 per cent of the products manufactured in this factory will be exported, significantly catering to the data centre segment, as well as to buildings, industry and infrastructure.
Fully owned by Schneider Electric, this factory will play a crucial role in the company's global supply chain.
This facility is the second such chiller solutions factory of the company across the world. It had set up the first such facility in Italy.
Schneider Electric's latest factory showcases its unwavering commitment to providing advanced solutions and products that are highly efficient and sustainable.
This new factory is equipped with cutting-edge technology and specialises in manufacturing cooling products and solutions that are tailored for data centres, telecom, commercial, and industrial applications, both in domestic and international markets.
 

Topics : Schneider Electric manufacturing Electronics manufacturing Investment

First Published: Mar 21 2024 | 3:36 PM IST

