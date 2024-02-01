India's manufacturing PMI rises to four-month high of 56.5 in January

On the back of fast growth in new orders and production, India's manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) rose to a four-month high in January, a report released on Thursday showed.

According to HSBC Flash India PMI data, the manufacturing PMI rose to 56.5 in January. In December last year, it had fallen to an 18-month low of 54.9. The latest reading highlighted the strongest improvement in the health of the sector since last September.

It has been above 50 since June 2021.

"Current output expanded on robust demand, with domestic orders growing at a faster pace than export orders. The input price index inched up, but manufacturers were able to pass on some of the cost pressures to consumers, as suggested by the small rise in the output price index," said Ines Lam, economist at HSBC.