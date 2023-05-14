Many states reduce excise duty on mild beer, make retailing easier

The state of Haryana has reduced the excise duty on super mild beers and draught beer and has also reduced the fee for beer-and-wine-only pub licences by 20 per cent. The state has also allowed people in large offices (those with more than 5,000 employees and a minimum covered area of 100,000 sq ft in a single premises) to consume beer, wine and low alcohol-content beverages. But it is not the only state that has reduced excise duties on mild beers.
Other states like Punjab and Uttarakhand have made buying beer more accessible and some like Odisha, Haryana and Rajasthan have reduced the excise duties on beer for 2023-24.
Some states have increased the excise duty on hard spirits, widening the gap between the excise duty on beer and hard spirits.
