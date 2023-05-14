close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Many states reduce excise duty on mild beer, make retailing easier

Beer to be allowed in certain offices in Haryana, other states allow its sale in stores and malls

Sharleen Dsouza Mumbai
Image via Shutterstock
Premium

3 min read Last Updated : May 14 2023 | 7:22 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The state of Haryana has reduced the excise duty on super mild beers and draught beer and has also reduced the fee for beer-and-wine-only pub licences by 20 per cent. The state has also allowed people in large offices (those with more than 5,000 employees and a minimum covered area of 100,000 sq ft in a single premises) to consume beer, wine and low alcohol-content beverages. But it is not the only state that has reduced excise duties on mild beers.
Other states like Punjab and Uttarakhand have made buying beer more accessible and some like Odisha, Haryana and Rajasthan have reduced the excise duties on beer for 2023-24.
Some states have increased the excise duty on hard spirits, widening the gap between the excise duty on beer and hard spirits.
Or

Also Read

Metal stocks: Will export duty rollback help?

Tipplers beware! These liquor brands may soon go off the shelves in Delhi

Windfall tax on crude oil slashed to Rs 3,500/tonne, duty on diesel hiked

Amid rising temperatures, Delhites struggle to find favourite beer brands

Private jets to jewellery: Customs duty to be hiked on 35 items in Budget

Carbon tariff may hurt European nations more than India: Officials

RBI, green finance and the blue planet: How are banks placed in all this?

Good earning season bring FPIs to India, Rs 23,152 cr investment in May

Netherlands emerges as India's third largest trading partner in 2022-23

India can cut energy import bill by using 10% of coal bed methane: Experts

Topics : Excise Duty Beer Haryana Government Punjab Government Uttarakhand

First Published: May 14 2023 | 7:22 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Premium

Many states reduce excise duty on mild beer, make retailing easier

Image via Shutterstock
3 min read
Premium

Carbon tariff may hurt European nations more than India: Officials

European Union
4 min read
Premium

RBI, green finance and the blue planet: How are banks placed in all this?

Green Finance, Green financing
5 min read

Good earning season bring FPIs to India, Rs 23,152 cr investment in May

FPIs
3 min read

Netherlands emerges as India's third largest trading partner in 2022-23

India-Netherlands
3 min read

Most Popular

View More

Congress registers emphatic win in Karnataka as BJP, JD(S) are swept aside

Congress
4 min read

Govt set to make an equity infusion of Rs 300 crore in Alliance Air

Alliance Air
2 min read

M-cap of 8 of top 10 valued firms soars Rs 1.26 trn; Reliance, HUL shine

Hindustan Unilever
2 min read

Will the South write the script of Congress' revival one more time?

Congress
3 min read

Punished for being a patriot: Ex-NCB officer of Aryan Khan case on raids

Sameer Wankhede
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateKarnataka elections results 2023 LIVE

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers. Already a BS Premium subscriber?LOGIN NOW

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon