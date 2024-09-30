May retaliate if Asean non-trade barriers persist, says Piyush Goyal

India may consider taking retaliatory measures if non-trade barriers imposed by the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) are not addressed as part of the ongoing review of the trade deal, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said.

If they (Asean countries) give us a fair deal in terms of the review, that will help us right-size the huge trade deficit. If they don’t, then we will have to look at the non-tariff barriers imposed on us, and I will have to consider retaliatory measures,” Goyal told Business Standard in an interview.

Regarding the much-delayed e-commerce policy, the minister