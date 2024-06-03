FY25 begins with tepid work demand under MGNREGA, shows govt data

Work demand under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) declined during the first two months of the current financial year (FY25) as compared to same period last year.



However, the number of workers seeking jobs under the scheme remained higher than the pre-Covid levels.



In April 2024, around 21.51 million households sought work under the scheme, which was 10.59 per cent lower than the number of households who sought work in April 2023.



While in May 2024, around 27.19 million households sought work, it was 14.30 per cent less than the number of households that were looking for work in the corresponding period last year.

