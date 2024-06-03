Business Standard
FY25 begins with tepid work demand under MGNREGA, shows govt data

In April 2024, around 21.51 million households sought work under the scheme, which was 10.59 per cent lower than the number of households who sought work under the scheme in April 2023

MGNREGS, labour work, rural job scheme workers,

Illustration: Binay Sinha

Sanjeeb Mukherjee New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 03 2024 | 11:40 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Work demand under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) declined during the first two months of the current financial year (FY25) as compared to same period last year.
 
However, the number of workers seeking jobs under the scheme remained higher than the pre-Covid levels.
 
In April 2024, around 21.51 million households sought work under the scheme, which was 10.59 per cent lower than the number of households who sought work in April 2023.
 
While in May 2024, around 27.19 million households sought work, it was 14.30 per cent less than the number of households that were looking for work in the corresponding period last year. 
 
The Centre has allocated Rs 86,000 crore for the scheme in the Interim Budget of FY25. The approved labour budget is 2.21 billion persondays for FY25. This is around 28.06 per cent less than FY24.

Chart

Topics : MGNREGS MGNREGA MGNREGA funds

First Published: Jun 03 2024 | 11:34 PM IST

