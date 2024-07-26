Ministry of Ports receives 29 proposals worth Rs 3,300 cr from Andhra

Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways has received 29 new proposals worth Rs 3,300 cr from Andhra Pradesh covering various projects, including port development and coastal berths, Parliament was informed on Friday.

Replying to a question in the Lok Sabha, Ports, Shipping and Waterways Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said 13 projects in Andhra Pradesh, valued around Rs 2,500 cr, are currently receiving financial assistance under the Sagarmala scheme.

These projects include Ro-Pax and passenger jetties, fishing harbours, port modernisation, and skill development. The ministry has already sanctioned Rs 450 cr for development of these projects, Sonowal said.