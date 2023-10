The Indian arms of around 1,000 multinational corporations (MNCs) have recently received tax demands from goods and services tax (GST) authorities. The demands raised sought an 18 per cent tax on salaries and allowances paid to foreign expatriates (expats) by their overseas parent companies.

The tax demands, which have been issued in the past few weeks, range from Rs 1 crore to Rs 150 crore for the period between FY18 and FY22. “Payments to expats working in Indian subsidiaries of