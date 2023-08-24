MNRE to seek Cabinet nod on mandatory Green H2 use, says R K Singh

The Union Ministry for New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) will soon seek the Cabinet's approval for the mandatory use of green hydrogen in specific industries, including those that rely on fossil fuels such as refineries and fertilisers.

"We have had discussions with other ministries, such as the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, and have come up with certain figures. We will go to the cabinet soon," said Singh.

The minister refrained from revealing the threshold of green hydrogen consumption that these sectors would be required to maintain. These sectors, which are difficult to abate, would need to consume green hydrogen as a primary fuel in their manufacturing and core processes.

Last week, the MNRE issued a definition for green hydrogen. Prior to that, it had notified specifications for drafting the tender for awarding green hydrogen and electrolyser manufacturing projects by the Centre. "The MNRE has decided to define Green Hydrogen as having a well-to-gate emission (i.e., including water treatment, electrolysis, gas purification, drying and compression of hydrogen) of not more than 2 kg CO2 equivalent per kg H2," read a statement by the ministry last week.

Earlier this year, the Union Cabinet approved an initial outlay of Rs 19,500 crore for the National Green Hydrogen Mission, which was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his speech on the 75th Independence Day in 2021.

The mission will encompass four components, aiming at enhancing domestic production of green hydrogen and promoting the manufacturing of electrolysers, a key component for producing green hydrogen.