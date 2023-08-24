Confirmation

At G20 trade ministerial, PM Modi calls for more attention to MSMEs

In the past nine years, due to the government's sustained efforts, India has ascended to become the fifth largest global economy

G20

Shreya Nandi Jaipur
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 24 2023 | 5:39 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasised on Thursday that greater attention must be paid to micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), citing that they account for 60-70 per cent of employment and contribute 50 per cent to the global Gross Domestic Product (GDP). He underscored their vital role in the worldwide economy.

In the past nine years, due to the government's sustained efforts, India has ascended to become the fifth largest global economy, moving away from "red tape to red carpet." The government's ambition, he noted, is to elevate India to the third-largest global economy in the coming years.

The Prime Minister made these remarks during his virtual address at the inauguration of the two-day G20 Trade and Investment Ministerial in Jaipur, which commenced on 24 August. Preceding this meeting, the fourth and final Trade and Investment Working Group (TIWG) meeting under India's G20 Presidency was held on 21-22 August.

"We must pay more attention to MSMEs, given their key role in the global economy... They need our continued support. Their empowerment translates to societal empowerment," Modi articulated. He added that India has previously been successful in forging a consensus to protect the interests of millions of farmers and small businesses at the World Trade Organisation (WTO).

He also touched on the need to construct resilient and inclusive global value chains that can endure future upheavals. In this context, India's proposal to establish a 'Generic Framework for Mapping Global Value Chains' holds significance.

"Current global challenges, from the pandemic to geo-political tensions, have tested the world economy. As G20, it is our responsibility to rebuild confidence in international trade and investments. We must build resilient and inclusive global value chains that can withstand future shocks. In this context, India's proposal to create a Generic Framework for Mapping Global Value Chains is important. This framework aims to assess vulnerabilities, minimise risks, and enhance resilience," he elaborated.

The Ministerial was indeed preceded by the fourth and final TIWG meeting under India's G20 Presidency on 21-22 August. During the working group meetings that began in March, five priority areas were spotlighted: trade for growth and prosperity, resilient trade and global value chains (GVCs), integrating MSMEs in world trade, logistics for trade, and WTO reforms.

As progress continues in meetings with officials from all the G20 nations, uncertainty still lingers over whether there will be a joint communique at the conclusion of the ministerial meeting on Friday. This uncertainty stems from past trends where joint communiques were absent, owing to diplomatic skirmishes between the West and Russia over the conflict in Ukraine.

Topics : Narendra Modi MSMEs G20 Meet

First Published: Aug 24 2023 | 5:39 PM IST

