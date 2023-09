India's increasing bet on Africa for trade and investments, shows data

India, Saudi Arabia can look at doubling bilateral trade to $100 bn: Goyal

Biz with Rs 100 cr turnover will have 30 days to upload invoices from Nov 1

Trade deficit with Saudi Arabia at record high in FY23: CMIE data

Asia Cup 2023 IND vs PAK: 'Bumrah makes Indian bowling line-up very strong'

Why individual investors' share in mutual funds assets is surging

Ronaldo to Neymar: Saudi Arabia is changing football one player at a time

Saudi prince MBS warned US of economic pain amid oil feud last year: Report

The state visit to India of Saudi crown prince and prime minister Mohammed bin Salman could accelerate funding to Indian companies by the country’s sovereign wealth fund, the Public Investment

To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com