Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Must maintain momentum on policy guidance in G20 Delhi declaration: CEA

Strengthening multilateral development banks for the 21st century

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with G20 leaders at Rajghat in New Delhi | File Photo: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with G20 leaders at Rajghat in New Delhi | File Photo: PTI

Ruchika Chitravanshi New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 21 2023 | 11:26 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The momentum must be maintained on the policy guidance in the New Delhi Leaders’ Declaration (NDLD) at the G20 Summit because it addresses multi-year issues, a collection of essays titled Re-examining Narratives by the office of the chief economic advisor has said. It said the unanimous adoption of the Declaration marked a significant milestone for the G20 as well as global multilateralism.

Talking about India’s G20 presidency, the document, released on Thursday, said it put in place a clear, ambitious, and pragmatic agenda, ensuring inclusivity and striving towards breaking institutional silos, which elicited cooperation from member countries despite geopolitical differences. It also said during India’s presidency, the willingness of governments to cooperate despite global conflicts in the spirit of preserving multilateralism and delivering timely and effective solutions to global problems became evident. “The consensus on the geopolitical language in the NDLD was of key significance in this regard.”
 
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
One of the big challenges, however, the document said, was identifying issues that resonate with all G20 members and that posed a unique challenge in a multi-polar world with growing divergences.
 
The essay on Indian presidency noted the G20 outcomes on the multilateral development bank (MDB) agenda had provided significant momentum to the efforts related to reforms within the MDB ecosystem. Strengthening MDBs, the document said, can contribute to countries of Global South — which are the major clientele of MDBs — receiving more multilateral assistance, and speeding up and simplifying the processes so that client countries can have faster access to MDB finance.
 
Stressing the key achievements, the document said India’s G20 presidency had laid the groundwork for formulating a globally consistent and coordinated policy and regulatory framework for crypto assets by adding new dimensions to the discussions and influencing standard-setting bodies at a conceptual stage. It said earlier the focus of the G20 discussions was on potential risks associated with crypto assets and was limited to addressing concerns related to financial stability and integrity. 

India passed on the presidency of the G20 to Brazil on December 1. The Brazilian presidency has indicated its key focus areas will be social inclusion, the fight against hunger, energy transition, sustainable development, and reform of global governance institutions.

Also Read

Tharoor lauds India's sherpa after '200 hrs of non-stop negotiations' claim

G20 New Delhi Declaration highlights: Peace, prosperity, sustainable growth

G20 officially adopts New Delhi Leadership Declaration, says PM Modi

Embellished trees, floral works: New Delhi gets ready for G20 Summit

Union Budget 2024: What is Economic Survey and why it is important

Adaptation fails to get limelight at mitigation-focused COP28 summit

India's agri exports may stay flat in FY24 due to ban on wheat, rice, sugar

FinMin economic advisors question rating agencies' view on India's progress

CEA reiterates India's stand for more climate funds from developed nations

India's exports resilient to global demand and exchange rates: CEA


The document said India joining Brazil and South Africa as the G20 troika for 2024 set the stage for effective collaboration among the three major emerging market and developing economies. It said this would ensure that the G20 narrative could maintain the spirit of inclusiveness even as the agenda evolved to meet the needs of a dynamic global economy.

chart

 


Topics : G20 summit State of Indian economy CEA Chief Economic Advisor

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 21 2023 | 11:26 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveDelhi Air QualityCovid-19 Case UpdatesGold Silver Price TodayIndia vs South Africa Live ScoreDunki Day 1 Box Office CollectionNational Sports Awards 2023 | Mohammed ShamiBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon