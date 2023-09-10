Tharoor lauds India's sherpa after '200 hrs of non-stop negotiations' claim

Also Read

G20 Summit 2023: Here is what the New Delhi Leaders' Declaration states

Embellished trees, floral works: New Delhi gets ready for G20 Summit

G20 New Delhi Declaration highlights: Peace, prosperity, sustainable growth

G20 officially adopts New Delhi Leadership Declaration, says PM Modi

G20 nations have unanimously adopted New Delhi Declaration: Amitabh Kant

India's 'one earth, one family' resonated at G20 summit: IMF's Gopinath

UK PM Rishi Sunak, wife Akshata offer prayers at Akshardham Temple

Chandrababu Naidu non-cooperative during questioning, claims AP police

Biden to Sunak: Check when will global leaders depart from G20 Summit 2023