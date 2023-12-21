Sensex (    %)
                        
CEA reiterates India's stand for more climate funds from developed nations

The essay has sought to underline the historic responsibility of the developed world to fund the climate action of the developing world which is facing the brunt of their former's carbon emissions

Carbon emission, pollution, climate change

Photo: Bloomberg

Shreya Jai New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 21 2023 | 8:42 PM IST

Reiterating India's stand on the global climate stage for ‘common but differentiated responsibilities and respective capabilities' (CBDR-RC), the office of the chief economic advisor has batted for an onus on the developed world for climate finance and emission reduction.

“Developing countries are expected to immediately and completely shift/transition away from fossil fuel-based energy to renewable and green energy. In this process, it is surprising that developed countries which peaked several decades ago – the EU in the 1970s and the US in the early 2000s –still seek a long leash till 2050. This has turned the CBDR-RC principle on its head,” said the chapter on Financing Climate Action in the collection of essays by the CEA titled ‘Re-Examining Narratives’.
The essay has sought to underline the historic responsibility of the developed world to fund the climate action of the developing world which is facing the brunt of their former’s carbon emissions. By citing several studies by UN agencies and independent studies, the report says the developed world has fallen short on their climate action.

“Further, the performance of the developed countries in achieving their climate actions has also not been encouraging. A recent CEEW report highlights how developed countries may not be able to fulfil their Net-Zero commitments. Developed countries are expected to fall short of their carbon emission reduction targets for 2030 by a significant margin of 38 per cent,” it said.

Highlighting that India is ahead of meeting its climate action targets which it has self-funded, the CEA’s essay does point out that, “Given that resources must also be made available for other developmental priorities, the budgetary space for climate-related schemes is limited.”

The essay lays down some of the initiatives taken by the Indian government to support the national action plan on climate change (NAPCC) which includes financing through budgetary resources and finance mobilisation based on policy and regulatory measures. Apart from the schemes under the NAPCC, the essay has highlighted the Sovereign Green Bonds, green financing by domestic agencies such as IREDA, GST compensation cess on fossil fuels, and carbon credit trading as some of the key sources fuelling India’s climate action.

Batting for MDBs, which was one of the key discussion areas under India’s G20 Presidency this year, the essay said, “Augmenting public sector resources with multilateral development banks deserves serious consideration. The MDBs, with their expertise and capacities, can efficiently allocate resources without compromising on their financing of other developmental priorities. There is a need to scale up funding of MDBs by way of general capital increases and the implementation of capital adequacy reforms.”

The essay has hit out at unilateral measures such as the CBAM by the EU and Inflation Reduction Act of the United States, saying it will hinder the growth pathways of developing nations. “Climate change requires a global response. Any national or regional response will inevitably be narrowly focused and will miss the wood for the trees. The efficacy of such measures in reducing emissions is questionable in and of itself, for these measures may only shift the source of emissions of these regions/countries from consumption to production,” it said.
Climate Change Developed nations Green Climate Fund CEA

First Published: Dec 21 2023 | 8:42 PM IST

