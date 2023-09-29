National Highway projects worth Rs 3,659 cr inaugurated in Maha's Washim

Reports of extra 10% GST on diesel cars false, says Union Minister Gadkari
Slow progress in highway construction persists despite government push
Transport sector accounts for 40% of pollution, need greener fuel: Gadkari
We will bring vehicles that will run 100% on ethanol soon: Nitin Gadkari
Need for subsidy to come down as manufacturing gains scale: Nitin Gadkari
India's fiscal deficit rises to Rs 6.42 trillion, 36% of FY24 target
ADB unlocks $100 bn funding capacity with capital management reforms
India imports of Russian, Iraqi oil rebound in Sept after hitting 7-mth low
Adani partnership remains steadfast: IHC on Adani units' stake sale
Sugar market eyes restrictions from India after lower monsoon rains