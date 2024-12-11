Business Standard
Home / Economy / News / Need to differentiate between financial, non-financial regulation: CEA

Need to differentiate between financial, non-financial regulation: CEA

In financial sector, regulators have the tendency to lean towards excessive regulations, as if things go wrong in this sector the state is expected to bail out and the effects are systemic

Anantha Nageswaran

Anantha Nageswaran, Chief Economic Advisor. | File Photo

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 11 2024 | 2:27 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Chief Economic Advisor V Anantha Nageswaran on Wednesday said there is a need to differentiate between regulation of financial and non-financial sectors as competition in financial sector can lead to excessive risk taking and bring instability.

"We do need to make a distinction between regulation with respect to financial sector and regulation with respect to non-financial sector of the economy," Nageswaran said at the CII Global Economic Policy Forum 2024.

He said in non-financial sector, except in case of natural utilities where one needs a regulator to protect customer interest, competition or market forces will take care of what the regulators do.

 

In financial sector, regulators have the tendency to lean towards excessive regulations, as if things go wrong in this sector the state is expected to bail out and the effects are systemic.

" In financial sector, competition sometimes leads to excessive risk taking and competition can be a source of instability rather than stability, which is not the case for non-financial sector of the economy. And the manifestation or climaxing of that was the 2008 global financial crisis," Nageswaran said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

V Anantha Nageswaran, Nageswaran, Anantha

Low salaries can be self-destructive for India Inc, says CEA Nageswaran

V Anantha Nageswaran, Nageswaran, Anantha

Low GDP growth: Don't throw baby out with the bathwater, urges CEA

Anantha Nageswaran

India's potential GDP growth is in range of 6.5-7%, says CEA Nageswaran

Venkatraman Anantha Nageswaran

Q2 growth disappointing but 6.5% GDP target for FY25 'not in danger': CEA

V Anantha Nageswaran, Nageswaran, Anantha

TOP, precious metals accounted for 1/3rd of Oct inflation: CEA Nageswaran

Topics : Chief Economic Advisor government of India financial sector 2008 financial crisis

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 11 2024 | 2:27 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEParliament Winter Session LIVESai Life Sciences IPOMobikwik IPO OpenLatest News LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon