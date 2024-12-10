Business Standard
Home / Economy / News / India set for resilient growth in 2025 driven by urban consumption: S&P

India set for resilient growth in 2025 driven by urban consumption: S&P

For 2025-26 and 2026-27, S&P Global Ratings pegged India's GDP growth forecast at 6.7 per cent and 6.8 per cent, respectively, down 20 basis points from its previous estimates

GDP growth

The GDP growth print for the June–September quarter of FY2025 was weaker than expected at 5.4 per cent | Image: Shutterstock

Ruchika Chitravanshi New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 10 2024 | 5:11 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Indian economy is set for resilient growth in 2025 on the back of strong urban consumption, steady service sector growth, and ongoing investment in infrastructure, S&P Global Ratings has said in its latest India Outlook. The global ratings agency kept the FY2025 gross domestic product (GDP) growth outlook unchanged at 6.8 per cent amid slower fiscal impulse tempering urban demand.
 
The ratings agency said that higher labour force participation, infrastructure and technology improvements, and stronger public and household balance sheets could support economic growth in India.
 
For 2025-26 and 2026-27, S&P Global Ratings pegged India's GDP growth forecast at 6.7 per cent and 6.8 per cent, respectively, down 20 basis points from its previous estimates.
 
 
The GDP growth print for the June–September quarter of FY2025 was weaker than expected at 5.4 per cent.
 
The global ratings agency expects the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to ease monetary policy modestly during 2025 as inflationary pressures recede.
 
“There are various challenges for the economy, including post-pandemic weakness in the public sector and household balance sheets, a highly competitive global manufacturing environment, and weak agriculture sector growth,” said Vishrut Rana, economist at S&P Global Ratings.

More From This Section

Worker, labourer

A call for transparency: Why India must not let its GDP data turn Chinese

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

Rupee hits record low as appointment of new RBI chief spurs dovish bets

FDI

FDI equity flows up 45% at $29.8 billion in H1FY25, shows govt data

Pensions

Money matters: States' pension bill growth slowed in FY23, says RBI report

Sanjay Malhotra

Fuelling growth, taming inflation to top Sanjay Malhotra's agenda at RBI

 
Rana added that better urban infrastructure and improved quality of jobs could crowd in labour force participation.
 
The Department of Economic Affairs secretary, Ajay Seth, recently stated that action is being taken to revive growth in the next two quarters, and several high-frequency data points from the month of October indicate a positive trend.
 
Several agencies have reduced their growth forecasts for FY25 following the surprise seven-quarter low GDP growth print in Q2.
 
UBS has revised its GDP growth forecast for FY25 to 6.3 per cent compared to 6.7 per cent previously estimated. The financial services firm expects a cyclical recovery in H2 FY25 due to festive and marriage season demand, improved rural sentiment, and a likely improvement in overall government spending.
 
Citing sluggish expenditure at both state and central levels for the slowdown in growth, the State Bank of India (SBI) research report stated that it expected growth numbers to remain between 6–6.5 per cent in FY25. “Due to tied conditionalities on state expenditure, we are not expecting any uptick in H2 expenditure either,” the report said.
 
Elara Securities said it was treading cautiously toward the second half of this fiscal while revising its FY25 growth estimates down by 30 basis points to 6.5 per cent, citing low expectations of a significant turnaround in demand in the third quarter and the likelihood of capital expenditure undershooting the target for this financial year.

Also Read

Indian economy, Economy

India to continue resilient growth, RBI may do modest rate easing: S&P

Governor of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Sanjay Malhotra (File Photo: PTI)

Will work to understand all perspectives, do what's best: Sanjay Malhotra

Governor of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Sanjay Malhotra (File Photo: PTI)

Economists react to India's new central bank chief announcement

vegetable, Vegetable vendors, Vendor

India inflation fell in Nov likely on moderating vegetable prices: Poll

Sanjay Malhotra, RBI governor

Revenue Secretary Sanjay Malhotra succeeds Shaktikanta Das as RBI governor

Topics : Reserve Bank of India Indian Economy S&P global Ratings Gross domestic product

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 10 2024 | 4:39 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEParliament winter session LIVEEmerald Tyre Manufacturers IPO AllotmentJungle Camps India IPO OpenLatest News LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon