NITI Aayog plans policy for medium-size firms to aid their growth

The NITI Aayog is formulating a policy to help medium enterprises become large companies, shedding their current inhibition about losing incentives meant for micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs).

“The government schemes mostly fit micro and small enterprises, while medium enterprises are missing out. We need a policy that encourages these medium enterprises. Why should we have only 10 Indian multinationals? Why not 100?” a government official asked.

Another government official said the key is to allow MSMEs to have tailored solutions so that medium enterprises, especially export-import (exim) traders, can be integrated more meaningfully into global value chains, separate