Sunday, May 25, 2025 | 11:33 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / NITI Aayog nudges states to finalise intermediate targets for 2030, 2035

NITI Aayog nudges states to finalise intermediate targets for 2030, 2035

These include precise and achievable targets by 2030 and 2035, in addition to the broader 2047 target of making India a $30 trillion economy

Niti Aayog
Premium

According to NITI Aayog, in the next two decades, India will grow almost eight times of what it is today. (Photo: PTI)

Dhruvaksh Saha New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 25 2025 | 11:29 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The NITI Aayog has prodded states to finalise short- and medium-term targets to become developed in their own capacity as part of the “Viksit Rajya for Viksit Bharat @2047” theme. 
This comes in the wake of the Centre’s push for clearly defined outcome targets for states, with precise and achievable targets by 2030 and 2035, in addition to the broader ambition to make India a $30 trillion economy by 2047. 
According to NITI Aayog’s approach paper for states, the 2030 targets will focus on foundational reforms, quick wins, flagship projects, and early indicators of transformation. 
The medium-term targets will look
Topics : Niti Aayog Indian Economy states Development

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon