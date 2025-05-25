NITI Aayog nudges states to finalise intermediate targets for 2030, 2035

The NITI Aayog has prodded states to finalise short- and medium-term targets to become developed in their own capacity as part of the “Viksit Rajya for Viksit Bharat @2047” theme.

This comes in the wake of the Centre’s push for clearly defined outcome targets for states, with precise and achievable targets by 2030 and 2035, in addition to the broader ambition to make India a $30 trillion economy by 2047.

According to NITI Aayog’s approach paper for states, the 2030 targets will focus on foundational reforms, quick wins, flagship projects, and early indicators of transformation.

The medium-term targets will look