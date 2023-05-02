No significant impact of Esma ban, say domestic clearing corporations

Industry sources said that as of Tuesday, the European banks continued to use the clearing and settlement services of the CCIL.

The financial regulator for the European Union (EU) has withdrawn the third-country central counterparties (CCPs) recognition of six Indian clearing corporations -- namely Clearing Corporation of India (CCIL), Indian Clearing Corporation, NSE Clearing, India International Clearing Corporation (IFSC), NSE IFSC Clearing Corporation and Multi Commodity Exchange Clearing Corporation.