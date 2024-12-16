Non-performing assets in P2P lending grows over two times in FY24

Non-performing assets (NPAs) in the peer-to-peer (P2P) lending industry more than doubled in financial year 2024 (FY24) to Rs 1,163 crore from Rs 472.1 crore in FY23, according to a report.
NPAs were recorded at a modest Rs 14.7 crore at the end of FY19, at a time when the P2P lending segment was still in its nascent stage. The data was accessed by Capitalmind Financial Services from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) through a right to information (RTI) application.
The company added that these NPAs represent over 17 per cent of the total lending in the sector.
The data reflecting a rise in NPAs comes after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) flagged regulatory violations by some non-banking financial company (NBFC) peer-to-peer (P2P) lending platforms.
“The current crisis underscores the need for a balanced approach to regulation—one that protects stakeholders without stifling the industry’s potential to bridge India’s vast credit gap. The RBI’s efforts to enforce discipline and transparency are steps in the right direction, but further collaboration between regulators and industry participants is essential,” Capitalmind Financial Services said in a release.
P2P non-banking financial company (NBFC) lending platforms provide an online marketplace for participants in P2P lending, which includes individual lenders and borrowers. Individuals can view details about borrowers before lending them capital.
Major platforms include LenDenClub, IndiaP2P, and 12% Club, among others.
In August, the RBI tightened its guidelines on P2P lending platforms, flagging regulatory violations by some entities.
The RBI stated that some P2P lending platforms were promoting P2P lending as investment products, offering liquidity options, and functioning as deposit-takers and lenders, rather than merely acting as intermediaries.
In its revised guidelines, the RBI mandated that funds transferred into the lenders’ and borrowers’ escrow accounts should not remain in these accounts for more than T+1 days, where T refers to the date on which the funds are received.
In November, companies said that they were conducting pilots or had completed the implementation of the T+1 guideline ahead of the November 14 deadline, which mandated firms to clear funds in escrow accounts within one day.