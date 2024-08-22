Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Economy / News / Not against e-com firms, want them to be fair and honest: Piyush Goyal

Not against e-com firms, want them to be fair and honest: Piyush Goyal

The minister's remarks on Wednesday drew a lot of attention, considering that the country's e-commerce sector has witnessed rapid growth, especially over the last four to five years

Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal speaking at a launch event for a report on the net impact of e-commerce on employment and consumer welfare

Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal speaking at a launch event for a report on the net impact of e-commerce on employment and consumer welfare

Shreya Nandi New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 22 2024 | 5:43 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A day after making scathing remarks on Amazon by accusing it of predatory pricing, commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday softened his stance, saying that the government is not against e-commerce and only wants fair competition between online and offline businesses.

He further said that the government not only wants to attract foreign investment but also desires ‘fair play’ and ‘honesty’ for customers, as well as suppliers of goods and services.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“We are very clear that we want to invite FDI (foreign direct investment), we want to invite technology, we want to have the best of the world, and we are not against online at all… online e-commerce has tremendous benefits. It has the benefit of convenience, speed, it gives you comfort in your homes, many benefits,” Goyal said at an industry event in Mumbai.

In contrast, on Wednesday, the minister said that the e-commerce sector’s rapid growth is a matter of “concern,” and not pride, as it may lead to employment loss in traditional retail. According to him, e-commerce is eating into the share of small retailers by offering high-margin products, such as consumer electronics and apparel, at discounted rates.

While he acknowledged that e-commerce is crucial, he emphasised that there is a need to “think cautiously” about what role it can play in a “more organised” way, considering the sector’s benefits and drawbacks.

Goyal also criticised the investment strategies of large e-commerce companies such as Amazon, suggesting that their losses, caused by significant payments to professionals and top lawyers, are offset by new investments.

The minister’s remarks on Wednesday drew a lot of attention, considering that the country’s e-commerce sector has witnessed rapid growth, especially over the last four to five years.

More From This Section

GST

GoM on rate rationalisation to meet 1st time ahead of GST council meeting

Ravi Agrawal

CBDT forms committee to review I-T Act, 'sunset' clauses to be eliminated

Ongc, oil, oil company, refinery

India surpasses China to become biggest importer of Russian oil in July

Manufacturing PMI, manufacturing

Softer rise in manufacturing output slows flash PMI to 60.5 in August

growth gdp economy

India's GDP growth slowed down to six-quarter low of 6% in Q1 FY25: ICRA


According to the report 'Net Impact of E-Commerce on Employment and Consumer Welfare in India' released by Pahle India Foundation, India’s e-commerce is growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 27 per cent from 2018 to 2030. It also highlighted the significant contribution of e-commerce to employment, with e-commerce vendors found to have generated 16 million jobs.


Also Read

FDI

Net foreign direct investment rises to $6.9 billion in Q1, shows RBI data

food, food prices, FAO, good food

FDI in food processing sector down 30% to Rs 5,037 crore in 2023-24

Jitin Prasada, Jitin

FDI in manufacturing rises 69% to $165 bn during 2014-24: Jitin Prasada

Industry, economy, jobs, iron and steel

Strategic reforms can enhance India's appeal to global investors: GTRI

Sajjid Z Chinoy, chief India economist, JP Morgan; Pranjul Bhandari, chief India economist, HSBC; Samiran Chakraborty, managing director & chief economist India, Citigroup; and Indranil Pan, chief economist, YES Bank

Mid-tech FDI for job creation need of the hour: Business Standard panel

Topics : Piyush Goyal foreign direct investments Amazon

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 22 2024 | 5:42 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayOrient Tech IPOKolkata Doctor rape-murder case LIVEMpox Virus UpdatesBharat Bandh 2024Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case UpdateBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon