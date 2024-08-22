Not against e-com firms, want them to be fair and honest: Piyush Goyal

Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal speaking at a launch event for a report on the net impact of e-commerce on employment and consumer welfare

A day after making scathing remarks on Amazon by accusing it of predatory pricing, commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday softened his stance, saying that the government is not against e-commerce and only wants fair competition between online and offline businesses.

He further said that the government not only wants to attract foreign investment but also desires 'fair play' and 'honesty' for customers, as well as suppliers of goods and services.

“We are very clear that we want to invite FDI (foreign direct investment), we want to invite technology, we want to have the best of the world, and we are not against online at all… online e-commerce has tremendous benefits. It has the benefit of convenience, speed, it gives you comfort in your homes, many benefits,” Goyal said at an industry event in Mumbai.

In contrast, on Wednesday, the minister said that the e-commerce sector’s rapid growth is a matter of “concern,” and not pride, as it may lead to employment loss in traditional retail. According to him, e-commerce is eating into the share of small retailers by offering high-margin products, such as consumer electronics and apparel, at discounted rates.

While he acknowledged that e-commerce is crucial, he emphasised that there is a need to “think cautiously” about what role it can play in a “more organised” way, considering the sector’s benefits and drawbacks.

Goyal also criticised the investment strategies of large e-commerce companies such as Amazon, suggesting that their losses, caused by significant payments to professionals and top lawyers, are offset by new investments.

The minister’s remarks on Wednesday drew a lot of attention, considering that the country’s e-commerce sector has witnessed rapid growth, especially over the last four to five years.

According to the report 'Net Impact of E-Commerce on Employment and Consumer Welfare in India' released by Pahle India Foundation, India’s e-commerce is growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 27 per cent from 2018 to 2030. It also highlighted the significant contribution of e-commerce to employment, with e-commerce vendors found to have generated 16 million jobs.