Notebook makers raise GST concerns, warn of rising costs and import surge

The All India Notebook Manufacturers Association has urged the government to address GST anomalies that are pushing up raw material costs and could lead to cheaper imports from ASEAN countries

Monika Yadav
Nov 10 2025 | 6:48 PM IST

The All India Notebook Manufacturers Association (AINMA), in its recent letter to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, has sought urgent intervention, saying the new Goods and Services Tax (GST) rate structure is hurting the domestic notebook industry.
 
In its letter dated October 14, seen by Business Standard, AINMA said that although paper used for notebooks has been placed under a zero-tax category, suppliers across the country are refusing to sell at that rate. Instead, they are adding extra charges because they cannot claim input tax credit (ITC) when supplying at zero GST. This has made raw materials costlier for notebook makers.
