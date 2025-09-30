October MPC meeting: When and where to watch the rate decision live

The Governor of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Sanjay Malhotra will announce the Monetary Policy Committee’s (MPC's) October meeting outcome at 10 am on Wednesday. Malhotra's address will be streamed live on the central bank's YouTube channel, X account, and its official website.
The address will be followed by a press conference at noon, which will be available on the same platforms. The conference is aimed at offering more insights into the central bank's policy decisions.
When does the MPC meeting take place?
The October meeting was scheduled for September 29-October 1. The remaining MPC meetings for the financial year 2025-26 (FY26) will take place on:
- December 3-5
- February 4-6, 2026
What to expect from the October MPC meeting?
Economists believe that there’s room to further revise the inflation forecast, but a rate cut remains unlikely. According to a poll conducted by Business Standard, most of the economists expect the committee to maintain the status quo at its October meeting.
However, some respondents, including the State Bank of India, expect the panel to cut the policy rate by another 25 basis points (bps) in the upcoming meeting. One basis point is a hundredth of a percentage point.
August 2025 RBI MPC highlights
In the last MPC meeting held between August 4 and 6, the RBI MPC kept the repo rate unchanged at 5.5 per cent, after three consecutive cuts in 2025, bringing down the repo rate from 6.5 per cent. While the inflation forecast was lowered, the stance was kept unchanged as 'neutral'.
Why is monetary policy meeting important?
The MPC meeting is held bi-monthly to decide the interest rates, and project inflation and growth estimates. The repo rate, the interest rate at which the RBI lends money to commercial banks, directly impacts consumers because when the repo rate rises, banks often increase loan interest rates, making EMIs for home, car, or personal loans more expensive. On the other hand, a lower repo rate can reduce borrowing costs but may also lead to lower interest on savings and fixed deposits.