Rupee hits fresh closing low of 88.76 on outflows, US dollar demand

The rupee reversed early gains to settle at a fresh closing low of 88.76 per dollar on Monday, pressured by foreign portfolio outflows and corporate dollar demand, dealers said. The local currency had settled at 88.72 per dollar on Friday.
“The rupee made a high of 88.6650 before capitulating to FPI demand along with month-end demand, subsequently making a low of 88.7750 and then eventually closing at 88.76, its lowest closing,” said Anil Kumar Bhansali, Head of Treasury and Executive Director, Finrex Treasury Advisors LLP.
Market participants said the rupee did not depreciate further as state-owned banks, likely on behalf of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), sold dollars in the market.
The rupee has weakened 3.70 per cent in the current financial year (FY26) so far, compared with a 3.54 per cent depreciation in the current calendar year (2025).
Meanwhile, government bond yields rose after the Centre increased borrowings through the 10-year bond in its October–March borrowing plan.
The yield on the benchmark 10-year government bond settled at 6.55 per cent, against the previous close of 6.52 per cent, after touching 6.57 per cent intraday. Market participants said mutual funds were the major sellers.
“The supply of Rs 32,000 crore on Friday is leading to selling. People are expecting a new 10-year paper to be announced, hence they are making space for it,” said a dealer at a primary dealership. “Additionally, mutual funds were selling because of upcoming redemptions,” he added.
In the second half, the share of borrowing (including green bonds) across maturities will be: three-year (6.6 per cent), five-year (13.3 per cent), seven-year (8.1 per cent), 10-year (28.4 per cent), 15-year (14.2 per cent), 30-year (9.2 per cent), 40-year (11.1 per cent) and 50-year (9.2 per cent).
Markets also turned cautious ahead of the RBI’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) outcome on Wednesday. The six-member panel is expected to maintain status quo at the October meeting scheduled from 29 September to 1 October.