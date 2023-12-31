Sensex (    %)
                        
Offshore mining: Relaxations on cards to bring small players to auction

The proposed plan involves a cap of Rs 100 crore each for performance security and upfront payment for a production lease

Offshore mineral sea ship ocean crude
Nitin Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 31 2023 | 6:22 PM IST

In a bid to attract smaller players to the country’s first offshore mineral mining auction, the government is considering easing the regulations related to performance security and upfront payment.

The proposed plan involves a cap of Rs 100 crore each for performance security and upfront payment for a production lease (PL). A holder of a composite licence (CL) would only need to pay Rs 50 crore as performance security. However, if the CL holder applies for a PL, this amount would be revised to Rs 100 crore. Notably, no upfront payment is required for a composite licence.

For onshore mining, the government’s

Topics : Offshore mineral Mining industry Indian Economy

First Published: Dec 31 2023 | 6:22 PM IST

