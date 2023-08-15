Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Sensex (0.12%)
65401.92 + 79.27
Nifty (0.03%)
19434.55 + 6.25
Nifty Midcap (-0.17%)
37770.20 -65.95
Nifty Smallcap (-0.47%)
5335.05 -25.45
Nifty Bank (-0.24%)
44090.95 -108.15
Heatmap

Oil dips further on China's economic recovery worries, strong dollar

U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude settled down 68 cents, or 0.82%, at $82.51 a barrel. Brent crude futures finished at $86.21 a barrel, down 60 cents, or 0.69%

oil pipeline, Crude oil pipeline

ONGC's crude oil pipeline in Sudan | Photo: Bloomberg

Reuters HOUSTON
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 15 2023 | 6:51 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Oil prices finished down on Monday on worries about China's faltering economic recovery and a stronger dollar were taking the momentum out of seven weeks of gains on tight supply.
U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude settled down 68 cents, or 0.82%, at $82.51 a barrel. Brent crude futures finished at $86.21 a barrel, down 60 cents, or 0.69%.
With fading hope China's economy will return to pre-pandemic levels of demand, oil markets have little to pin their hopes to for future growth, said Walter Zimmerman, chief technical analyst with ICAP-TA.
"The problem is as China increasingly proves unable of getting out of its own way to the upside, much less leading the world economy, there's not much else to lead things higher."
Market participants are torn, weighing a tight supply-demand balance against signs of weakening demand from China, said Phil Flynn, analyst at Price Futures Group.
"Part of it seems to be the Monday morning blahs. I think we still have to face a market that's very tight," Flynn said.

Also Read

Should you subscribe to TVS Supply Chain IPO? Here's what brokerages say

Oil stabilises as China economic worries counter OPEC+ supply cuts

S&P 500 dips, Treasury yields fall as soft data fuels recession worries

ONGC, Oil India in talks for 50% stake in $3.4 billion Kenya oilfield

Saudi oil giant Aramco reports $30 bn in Q2 profits, down nearly 40%

Retail inflation soars to 15-mnth high; exports contract for sixth month

Govt hikes windfall tax on domestic crude, diesel export, ATF from Aug 15

India's food inflation hits double digits in July, shows NSO data

1st crude oil transaction in local currency undertaken between India-UAE

DBT helps govt save Rs 2.73 trillion since 2014: FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Vandana Hari, founder of oil market analysis provider Vanda Insights, said a correction may be in the cards for crude markets.
"Crude has been in overbought territory for some time now, defying expectations of a correction," Hari said. She added that the focus had been on U.S. economic optimism, to the exclusion of economic headwinds in the euro zone and China.
Weighing on oil prices, the U.S. dollar index extended gains after a slightly bigger increase in U.S. producer prices in July. That lifted Treasury yields despite expectations the Federal Reserve is at the end of a campaign of hiking interest rates. [FRX/]
A stronger dollar pressures oil demand by making the commodity more expensive for buyers holding other currencies.
Separately on Monday, a Shell spokesperson said exports of Nigeria's Forcados crude oil resumed on Sunday, roughly a month after loadings of the medium sweet grade were suspended because of a potential leak at the export terminal.
The suspension contributed to Nigeria becoming the second-biggest contributor to the drop in OPEC crude oil output in July, a Reuters survey showed.
Supply cuts by Saudi Arabia and Russia, part of the OPEC+ group comprising the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies, are expected to erode oil inventories over the rest of the year, potentially driving prices higher, the International Energy Agency said in a monthly report on Friday.
Around the Black Sea, merchant ships remained backed up in lanes on Monday as ports struggled to clear backlogs amid growing unease among insurers and shipping companies a day after a Russian warship fired warning shots at a cargo vessel.
(Reporting by Erwin Seba in Houston; Additional reporting by Natalie Grover in London, Florence Tan in Singapore and Mohi Narayan in New Delhi; Editing by Jason Neely, Alexander Smith, Jan Harvey, Stephanie Kelly and Jonathan Oatis)

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Oil imports crude oil supply oil export crude oil production

First Published: Aug 15 2023 | 6:51 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News Live UpdatesITC Q1 ResultsIndependence Day 2023Independence Eve AddressTelangana Elections 2023CPI InflationBigg Boss OTT 2 FinaleI-Day 2023 | Har Ghar Tiranga CampaignUniform Civil Code

Companies News

Ashok Leyland to acquire OHM India as part of EV plan, to invest Rs 300 crITC Q1FY24 results: Net profit rises 16% to Rs 5,180 cr, revenue down 6%

India News

Independence Day 2023: 20 Best quotes, wishes and messagesIRCTC, Delhi Metro Rail sign MoU for QR code-based DMRC tickets

Technology News

Motorola launches Moto e13 budget smartphone at Rs 8,999: Know price, specsReliance Jio likely to announce two 5G smartphones at RIL AGM: Details here

Economy News

CPI-based inflation surges to 7.44% in July on 11.51% retail food inflationPresident Murmu to launch new frigate 'INS Vindhyagiri' on Thursday
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan Election 2023Telangana Election 2023Madhya Pradesh Election 2023Chhattisgarh Election 2023Mizoram Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024BudgetAssembly Election 2023
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon