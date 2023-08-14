Govt hikes windfall tax on domestic crude, diesel export, ATF from Aug 15

The government on Monday hiked special additional excise duty on crude petroleum to Rs 7,100 per tonne with effect from August 15.
In the last fortnightly review, windfall tax on domestically produced crude oil was set at Rs 4,250 per tonne.
Besides, the Special Additional Excise Duty (SAED) or duty on export of diesel will be hiked to Rs 5.50 per litre from Re 1 per litre at present.
A duty of Rs 2 per litre will be imposed on jet fuel or ATF with effect from August 15. Currently, there is no SAED on the jet fuel.
SAED on petrol will continue to be zero.
India first imposed windfall profit taxes on July 1, 2022.
Also Read
Windfall tax on crude oil slashed to Rs 3,500/tonne, duty on diesel hiked
Centre slashes windfall tax on crude oil from Rs 5,050/tonne to Rs 4,350
India cuts windfall tax on petroleum crude from Rs 4,100 per tonne to zero
Windfall tax on domestic crude oil cut to nil, on export of diesel halved
Centre cuts all windfall tax on domestically produced crude oil from today
India's food inflation hits double digits in July, shows NSO data
1st crude oil transaction in local currency undertaken between India-UAE
DBT helps govt save Rs 2.73 trillion since 2014: FM Nirmala Sitharaman
India's retail inflation rises to a 15-month high of 7.44% in July
Reality bites: How is India tackling climate change ahead of G20 summit?
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)