Four states raise Rs 5,800 crore through state development loans auction

The indicative calendar of market borrowings by states and Union Territories for April-June 2023 showed 15 states planning to raise Rs 22,500 crore in the second week of April

Abhijit Lele Mumbai
Rupee, Currency, banknote

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 11 2023 | 8:49 PM IST
Four states raised Rs 5,800 crore through state development loans (SDL) auction — about one-fourth of the amount 15 state governments intended to raise this week.
The indicative calendar of market borrowings by states and Union Territories for April-June 2023 showed 15 states planning to raise Rs 22,500 crore in the second week of April.

The RBI announced Q1FY24 indicative SDL borrowings at Rs 2 trillion — 81 per cent higher than Q1FY23 — according to a fixed income advisory report from Nuvama Wealth Management.
Bond dealers said bond raising by state governments is slower in the early part of a fiscal year, perhaps due to better resource position.

The maturity of securities raised was up to 10 years. Of Rs 5,800 crore, Punjab, Assam and Nagaland raised Rs 2,800 crore via 10-year paper.
Punjab raised Rs 1,500 crore at cut-off yield of 7.59 per cent, Assam and Nagaland raised Rs 1,000 crore and Rs 300 crore, respectively, at cut-off yield of 7.58 per cent, according to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) data.

Last week, the cut-off yield on 10-year state bonds was 7.71 per cent for Andhra government paper. The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the RBI at its April meeting kept the policy repo rate unchanged at 6.5 per cent.
Maharashtra raised Rs 3,000 crore through two papers, Rs 500 crore more than the indicative amount. It issued a five-year bond (7.36 per cent) for Rs 1,500 crore and seven-year paper (7.49 per cent) for Rs 1,500 crore.

Topics : Indian state policies | state | State Development Loans

First Published: Apr 11 2023 | 8:26 PM IST

