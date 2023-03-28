The weighted average tenure of the borrowings also rose to 16 years from 14, while the weighted average cut-off of the SGS rose by seven basis points (bps) to 7.81 per cent on Tuesday from 7.74 per cent in the last auction. The spread between the 10-year SGS and (7.26 GS 2033) yield rose to 47 bps today from 43 bps last week, according to rating agency Icra.

In some hectic year-end fund raising activity, 14 state governments and one union territory raised Rs 41,200 crore in the last bond auction of current financial year (FY23). The amount was 67 per cent beyond that indicated for State Government Securities (SGS) for this week.