Why is demand for private credit on the rise?
The festival month saw 18.3% growth in non-food credit offtake. Retail loans -- driven by robust housing and vehicle loans demand -- saw a 20% jump. What explains this surge in personal loans?
After two years of subdued festivities, markets once again teemed with keen shoppers last October. Diwali was celebrated with usual pre-pandemic fervour. And sales figures, which are coming out now, clearly attest to it -- like auto sales jumped by 48%. The prime festival month saw 18.3% growth in total non-food credit offtake. Retail loans -- driven by robust housing and vehicle loans demand -- saw an impressive 20% jump. So what explains this surge in personal loans? We crunch the numbers for you in this podcast.
