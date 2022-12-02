JUST IN
Business Standard

Why is demand for private credit on the rise?

The festival month saw 18.3% growth in non-food credit offtake. Retail loans -- driven by robust housing and vehicle loans demand -- saw a 20% jump. What explains this surge in personal loans?

Credit demand | retail loan | Credit offtake

Debarghya Sanyal  |  New Delhi 

digital lending, loans, digital loans
Photo: Shutterstock

    • After two years of subdued festivities, markets once again teemed with keen shoppers last October. Diwali was celebrated with usual pre-pandemic fervour. And sales figures, which are coming out now, clearly attest to it -- like auto sales jumped by 48%. The prime festival month saw 18.3% growth in total non-food credit offtake. Retail loans -- driven by robust housing and vehicle loans demand -- saw an impressive 20% jump. So what explains this surge in personal loans? We crunch the numbers for you in this podcast.

    First Published: Fri, December 02 2022. 13:15 IST
