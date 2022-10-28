NFRA warns auditors against non-accrual of interest on NPA borrowings

The National Financial Reporting Authority has cautioned and auditors against non-accrual of interest on borrowings declared NPA by banks or for which the company is negotiating a one-time settlement.

“Mere classification of the company’s loans as by the lender banks does not relieve the borrowing firm from its liability towards payment of interest or the principal,” NFRA said.

The issue had come to NFRA’s attention during the proceedings of professional misconduct by the statutory auditor of Vikas WSP Ltd. The authority has observed similar violations in respect of many other too.

“The company’s discontinuation of recognition of accrual of interest while calculating the authorised cost of borrowing was in violation of effective method and effective principles and concepts underpinning the amortised cost measurement,” a circular issued by NFRA said.

The financial reporting authority said that banks do discontinue the recognition of interest income on the assets classified as NPA in their accounts. However, it said that RBI guidelines still require the banks to maintain a memorandum record of accrued interest on the . This, NFRA said, reflects that the bank has not legally released the borrowers from their contractual liability to pay interest on their borrowings.

Such discontinuation of interest expense recognition solely based on the company's expectation of a loan waiver or concession without legally enforceable contractual documents is a major non compliance with accounting standards, NFRA said. This practice results in incorrect and erroneous presentation of financial performance and financial position of the borrowing company to its shareholders, investors, creditors and lenders.

“The auditors are required to ensure strict compliance with this circular while performing audits,” NFRA said.