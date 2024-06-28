Business Standard
RBI scrutinises NBFC key management payouts under new compensation policy

A key feature of the exercise will be adherence to norms on the proportion of variable pay in total compensation

Raghu Mohan New Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : Jun 28 2024 | 12:49 AM IST
Payouts to key management personnel in non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) are under the banking regulator’s scrutiny. Top industry officials said this is a follow-through on the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) circular of April 29, 2022, which asked NBFCs in the “middle” and “upper” layer of its four-tiered scale-based regulatory (SBR) framework to put in place a board-approved compensation policy. These include the setting up of a remuneration committee, principles for fixed-variable pay structures, and claw-back provisions effective April 1 last year.
 
The RBI’s annual report for FY24 also makes it explicit that among its key regulatory

Topics : RBI NBFCs Indian Economy

First Published: Jun 28 2024 | 12:49 AM IST

