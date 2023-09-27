PFRDA asks govt to hike guaranteed pension under Atal Pension Yojana

The Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority ( PFRDA ) has submitted a proposal to the government to increase the guaranteed pension amount under the Atal Pension Yojana (APY). The regulatory body feels that the current amount may not be sufficiently appealing to attract subscribers.

"We have requested an increase in the limit. For guaranteed pensions, government budgetary proposals are required. If the pension amount is increased, the corresponding funding must also be increased," PFRDA Chairman Deepak Mohanty said in an interview with Business Standard.

Managed by PFRDA, the APY aims to establish a universal social security system for workers in the unorganised sector. At present, subscribers aged between 18 and 40 can receive a fixed pension amount of Rs 1,000 to Rs 5,000 after reaching the age of 60. As of 16 September, the APY has 5 crore subscribers and assets under management amounting to Rs 30,694 crore.

The chairman also projected that APY's subscriber numbers would rise to 13 millon by the end of financial year FY24, up from 1.2 crore in FY23. He further estimated that the combined assets under management for APY and the National Pension System (NPS) could reach Rs 12 trillion by March 2024. "We expect 1,300,000 new subscribers this year, up from 10 lakh last year," he added.

Mohanty highlighted that the NPS is also a viable option for those in the unorganised sector, as it allows for annual contributions instead of monthly ones. "NPS is more lucrative for households with fluctuating incomes," he stated.

He also confirmed that PFRDA will be investing in the 50-year sovereign bond recently announced by the Finance Ministry. "We invested nearly Rs 312 crore in sovereign green bonds last year," Mohanty added.

Furthermore, Mohanty revealed that the Systematic Lumpsum Withdrawal (SLW) facility has been activated, allowing NPS subscribers to systematically withdraw their corpus post-retirement. The SLW is set to be fully implemented in October.

Lastly, he reiterated his optimism about NPS assets growing to Rs 12 trillion by March 2024. As of 16 September, NPS assets, including those under APY, stood at Rs 10.22 trillion, marking a 27 per cent increase year-on-year.