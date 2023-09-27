close
Sensex (0.26%)
66118.69 + 173.22
Nifty (0.55%)
19716.45 + 107.40
Nifty Smallcap (0.81%)
5860.90 + 47.20
Nifty Midcap (0.42%)
40640.80 + 170.70
Nifty Bank (0.28%)
44588.30 + 122.45
Heatmap

PFRDA asks govt to hike guaranteed pension under Atal Pension Yojana

Managed by PFRDA, the APY aims to establish a universal social security system for workers in the unorganised sector

Photo: Shutterstock

Photo: Shutterstock

Asit Ranjan MishraShiva Rajora
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 27 2023 | 8:37 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) has submitted a proposal to the government to increase the guaranteed pension amount under the Atal Pension Yojana (APY). The regulatory body feels that the current amount may not be sufficiently appealing to attract subscribers.

"We have requested an increase in the limit. For guaranteed pensions, government budgetary proposals are required. If the pension amount is increased, the corresponding funding must also be increased," PFRDA Chairman Deepak Mohanty said in an interview with Business Standard.

Managed by PFRDA, the APY aims to establish a universal social security system for workers in the unorganised sector. At present, subscribers aged between 18 and 40 can receive a fixed pension amount of Rs 1,000 to Rs 5,000 after reaching the age of 60. As of 16 September, the APY has 5 crore subscribers and assets under management amounting to Rs 30,694 crore.

The chairman also projected that APY's subscriber numbers would rise to 13 millon by the end of financial year FY24, up from 1.2 crore in FY23. He further estimated that the combined assets under management for APY and the National Pension System (NPS) could reach Rs 12 trillion by March 2024. "We expect 1,300,000 new subscribers this year, up from 10 lakh last year," he added.

Mohanty highlighted that the NPS is also a viable option for those in the unorganised sector, as it allows for annual contributions instead of monthly ones. "NPS is more lucrative for households with fluctuating incomes," he stated.

He also confirmed that PFRDA will be investing in the 50-year sovereign bond recently announced by the Finance Ministry. "We invested nearly Rs 312 crore in sovereign green bonds last year," Mohanty added.

Also Read

AUM of NPS, APY crosses Rs 10 trillion: PFRDA chairman Deepak Mohanty

You have time till 11 July to opt for higher pension: All you need to know

Panel to review pension scheme: Difference between NPS and OPS explained

NPS subscribers can soon opt for periodic withdrawals; check details here

Old pension scheme 4.5 times more costly than the existing NPS: RBI Study

Festivities, polls prompt govt to keep tabs on food price movement

Centre keeps option open to reduce market borrowing in second half of FY24

Adman Piyush Pandey to step down, transition into advisory role at Ogilvy

Green-certified office space jump 36% across top 6 cities since 2019: Study

NMDC's low-grade iron ore export to China hindered by logistics: Report


Furthermore, Mohanty revealed that the Systematic Lumpsum Withdrawal (SLW) facility has been activated, allowing NPS subscribers to systematically withdraw their corpus post-retirement. The SLW is set to be fully implemented in October.

Lastly, he reiterated his optimism about NPS assets growing to Rs 12 trillion by March 2024. As of 16 September, NPS assets, including those under APY, stood at Rs 10.22 trillion, marking a 27 per cent increase year-on-year.

Topics : PFRDA Atal Pension Yojana NPS scheme pension

First Published: Sep 27 2023 | 8:23 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesAkasa AirStock To Watch TodayLatest News LiveAsian Games LIVE updatesAsian Games 2023 Men's CricketEid Milad-Un-Nabi 2023Gold-Silver PriceTrain accident in Mathura StationGoogle 25th Birthday

Companies News

Pegatron India's iPhone factory shutdown may go into day 3: ReportCipla to deliver essential medicines through drones in Himachal Pradesh

Sports News

Asian Games: Nepal break T20I records; Yuvi's fastest 50 record shatteredPak team issued last-minute visas for World Cup; PCB thanks Indian govt

India News

PM Modi to launch various projects, attend Vibrant Gujarat Global SummitNIA raids 6 states in major crackdown on Khalistani gangster nexus

Economy News

India to hold top spot for growth but risks to downside remain: PollAngel tax norms: Govt extends safe harbour to convertible preference shares
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023World Cup 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon