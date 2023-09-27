NMDC's low-grade iron ore export to China hindered by logistics: Report

India's NMDC is unable to export low-grade iron ore to China, the country's biggest iron ore customer, due to logistics issues, a source with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

The miner did not immediately reply to a Reuters email seeking comments.

"There is a severe shortage of rakes to move the ore anywhere in the country which is affecting exports," the source said, declining to be identified as details of the challenges are not public.

China imports around 80% of India's overall shipments.

Indian producers of low-grade ores largely depend on foreign markets because most major domestic steel producers use high-grade iron ores.

Separately, NMDC is also on track to receive forest clearances for diamond mining in the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh, the source said.

Also Read NMDC's iron ore production rises 11.42% to 3.51 mn tonnes in April Iron ore miner NMDC exploring lithium reserves in Australia's Perth Iron ore miner NMDC plans $61 mn investment to foray into gold mining NMDC's consolidated net profit grows 13% to Rs 1,661 cr in June quarter New regulations to boost mineral mining and revenue sharing in India Reluctance to accept receipts, lengthy negotiations hit NARCL's work: Exec UK approves new North Sea drilling, delights industry but angers critics India not planning tax changes to aid bond inclusion on global indices: Rpt India will soon emerge as global economic powerhouse, says PM Modi India strives to be developed country in next 25 years of Amrit Kaal: EAM

The mine produces around 10 carats of diamond per 100 tonnes of Kimberlite processed, according to details provided by the company's website.

Meanwhile, the company's joint venture with Australia's Hancock Prospecting Pty was yet to start lithium production, the source said.