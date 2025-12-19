Saturday, December 20, 2025 | 12:00 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Piyush Goyal to make final push for India-EU discussions in new year

Piyush Goyal to make final push for India-EU discussions in new year

Government officials said that India and the EU are continuing to engage with each other to narrow the differences and close the free trade agreement (FTA) talks at the earliest

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal is likely to be in Brussels during January 8-9.

Shreya Nandi New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 19 2025 | 11:52 PM IST

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal will travel to Brussels early January to give a final push to the trade talks between India and the European Union (EU) and resolve pending contentious issues such as carbon border adjustment mechanism (CBAM), steel, and automobiles, according to a person aware of the matter. 
“The minister will be in the EU during January 8-9,” the person cited above said. 
Both sides had aimed to finalise the deal by the end of the year. However, talks are now set to roll over to the next year, with a fresh attempt to seal the deal
