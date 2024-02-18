PM Modi's 2nd term: 27 overseas visits focused on foreign policy outreach

(Clockwise from left) Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made eight trips to the United States of America in his two terms; his visit to Papua New Guinea in May 2023 opened up new ties with parts of the world where Indian presence has been minimal; the

Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently concluded a visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE), marking his seventh trip to the nation. However, it was his unexpected stopover in Qatar that stole the headlines, coming just days after the country released eight Indian Navy veterans, who were earlier facing the death penalty.

This was Modi’s probably last foreign visit in this term as prime minister.

As of February 2024, Modi has chalked up 76 foreign trips, visiting 66 countries --surpassing his predecessor Manmohan Singh’s tally of 73 international visits during his 10-year tenure. Yet, the PM has flown into foreign countries