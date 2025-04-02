Wednesday, April 02, 2025 | 09:14 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Economy / News / 'Proactive' RBI in hurry to speed up monetary transmission of policy rates

'Proactive' RBI in hurry to speed up monetary transmission of policy rates

Amid fiscal consolidation, heavy lifting by central bank to support economy

The decision to announce the OMO on Tuesday came even after the banking system liquidity turned to surplus in the last few days

Manojit Saha Mumbai
5 min read Last Updated : Apr 02 2025 | 9:13 PM IST

With a liquidity infusion of close to ₹8 trillion in the last three months, and showing intention to do more, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) seems to be in a hurry to speed up monetary transmission of policy rates to the lending and deposit rates by easing financial conditions.
 
Bond prices surged after the central bank’s surprise announcement of ₹80,000 crore open market operation (OMO) to pump liquidity into the banking system by purchasing bonds in April, with the 10-year benchmark yield declining 10 bps on Wednesday to close at 6.48 per cent, the lowest level in three years.
Topics : Reserve Bank of India RBI Central bank Fiscal consolidation India bond price monetary transmission

