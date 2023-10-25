close
Sensex (1.01%)
63782.80 + 634.65
Nifty (1.01%)
19047.25 + 190.00
Nifty Smallcap (2.33%)
5825.75 + 132.80
Nifty Midcap (1.54%)
38701.85 + 585.10
Nifty Bank (1.19%)
42782.00 + 501.85
Heatmap

Promoters up stake in Jio Financial; Blue Jet IPO subscribed 69% on day 1

The promoter holding in the Mukesh Ambani-led firm stood at 46.77 per cent, up 97 basis points from 45.8 per cent at the time of listing in August

Jio Financial Services

Photo: Bloomberg

BS Reporter
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 25 2023 | 11:12 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Promoters up stake in Jio Financial
 
The promoter shareholding in Jio Financial Services, a unit spun off from Reliance Industries, has edged higher. At the end of September 2023 quarter, the promoter holding in the Mukesh Ambani-led firm stood at 46.77 per cent, up 97 basis points from 45.8 per cent at the time of listing in August. Meanwhile, the shareholding of mutual funds has come down from 6.27 per cent to 4.71 per cent during this period, showed shareholding disclosures on BSE. Shares of Jio Financial last closed at Rs 210, valuing the firm at Rs 1.33 trillion.


Blue Jet IPO subscribed 69% on day 1

The IPO of Blue Jet Healthcare was subscribed 69 per cent on Wednesday, the opening day of the issue. The high networth individual and retail portion of the issue were subscribed 1.4 times and 0.78 times, respectively. On Monday, the pharma company allotted shares worth Rs 252 crore to anchor investors. Blue Jet’s IPO comprises secondary share sale worth RS 840 crore. The price band for the IPO is Rs 329-346 per share. At the top-end of the price band, Blue Jet is valued at Rs 6,000 crore. For the three-month period ended June 30, Blue Jet had clocked net profit of Rs 44 on a total income of Rs 185 crore.


Honasa Consumer IPO to open Oct 31

Honasa Consumer’s IPO will hit the market on October 31 and close on November 2, showed a regulatory filing made by the company. Through the IPO, the company –which owns consumer brands like Mamaearth, The Derma Co, and BBlunt–is looking to raise Rs 365 crore in fresh capital. The issue also comprises a secondary share sale of 41.3 million shares. Among the selling shareholders are founders Varun Alagh and Ghazal Alagh, private equity investors Fireside Ventures Fund, Sofina and actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra. The company is yet to declare its price band but market sources peg it around Rs 330-360 per share.



Also Read

A big, gleaming 'super blue moon' will rise today. Here's how to see it

WI vs IND: Mukesh Kumar rewarded with ODI debut for good showing in Tests

Jet Airways looks into abyss as JKC fails to renew its flying permit

39 years of Operation Bluestar: What happened in Punjab and the aftermath

Mukesh Ambani sells his four-floor $9 million Manhattan residence

India-Japan pact on semiconductor supply chain gets Cabinet green light

India, Saudi Arabia commerce ministers discuss ways to promote trade ties

NPS adoption by govt sector at 5 month high in August, shows NSO data

Weekly Treasury bills' yield rise as bank liquidity deficit nears Rs 1 trn

Carbon removal isn't just for corporations, individuals pay for it too


Follow our WhatsApp channel
Topics : Jio Financial Services Mukesh Ambani IPOs

First Published: Oct 25 2023 | 7:33 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveMaruti Suzuki Net ProfitQatar Death PenaltyKoffee with Karan Season 8Rajasthan Election 2023 LIVETelangana Election LIVEPAK vs SA Live ScoreBank Holidays in November 2023

Elections 2023

Telangana polls: BJP fields AP Mithun Reddy from Mahbubnagar in TelanganaChhattisgarh Assembly polls: Women commandos to guard 35 booths in Bastar

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 PAK vs SA Playing 11 LIVE: All eyes of XIs todayIND vs ENG: Virat bowls to Rohit, Bumrah bats for 30 mins, Gill foxed Siraj

India News

Infosys founder Narayana Murthy wants Indian youth to work 70 hours a weekRaahgiri Day 2023: All you need to know about Delhi's traffic advisory

Economy News

Festival season to bring some cheer to economy, say economists: PollReserve Bank of India allows premature deposit withdrawal up to Rs 1 crore
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon