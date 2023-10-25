Promoters up stake in Jio Financial; Blue Jet IPO subscribed 69% on day 1

Promoters up stake in Jio Financial



The promoter shareholding in Jio Financial Services, a unit spun off from Reliance Industries, has edged higher. At the end of September 2023 quarter, the promoter holding in the Mukesh Ambani-led firm stood at 46.77 per cent, up 97 basis points from 45.8 per cent at the time of listing in August. Meanwhile, the shareholding of mutual funds has come down from 6.27 per cent to 4.71 per cent during this period, showed shareholding disclosures on BSE. Shares of Jio Financial last closed at Rs 210, valuing the firm at Rs 1.33 trillion.



Blue Jet IPO subscribed 69% on day 1







Honasa Consumer IPO to open Oct 31 The IPO of Blue Jet Healthcare was subscribed 69 per cent on Wednesday, the opening day of the issue. The high networth individual and retail portion of the issue were subscribed 1.4 times and 0.78 times, respectively. On Monday, the pharma company allotted shares worth Rs 252 crore to anchor investors. Blue Jet’s IPO comprises secondary share sale worth RS 840 crore. The price band for the IPO is Rs 329-346 per share. At the top-end of the price band, Blue Jet is valued at Rs 6,000 crore. For the three-month period ended June 30, Blue Jet had clocked net profit of Rs 44 on a total income of Rs 185 crore.

Honasa Consumer’s IPO will hit the market on October 31 and close on November 2, showed a regulatory filing made by the company. Through the IPO, the company –which owns consumer brands like Mamaearth, The Derma Co, and BBlunt–is looking to raise Rs 365 crore in fresh capital. The issue also comprises a secondary share sale of 41.3 million shares. Among the selling shareholders are founders Varun Alagh and Ghazal Alagh, private equity investors Fireside Ventures Fund, Sofina and actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra. The company is yet to declare its price band but market sources peg it around Rs 330-360 per share.







