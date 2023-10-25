close
Sensex (1.01%)
63782.80 + 634.65
Nifty (1.01%)
19047.25 + 190.00
Nifty Smallcap (2.33%)
5825.75 + 132.80
Nifty Midcap (1.54%)
38701.85 + 585.10
Nifty Bank (1.19%)
42782.00 + 501.85
Heatmap

Weekly Treasury bills' yield rise as bank liquidity deficit nears Rs 1 trn

The Reserve Bank of India set the cut-off yield on 91-day, 182-day and 364-day T-bill at 6.93 per cent, 7.14 per cent and 7.16 per cent respectively

treasury bill

Anjali Kumari Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 25 2023 | 10:54 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The cut-off yield at the weekly Treasury bills auction was set higher than the previous week as the banking system liquidity neared Rs 1 trillion, market participants said.

The Reserve Bank of India set the cut-off yield on 91-day, 182-day and 364-day T-bill at 6.93 per cent, 7.14 per cent and 7.16 per cent respectively.

The yield on 91-day T-bills was set 4 basis points higher, whereas that on 364-day T-bills was set 2 bps higher. The cut-off on the 182-day T-bill remained the same as the previous week. Over the last two months, yields on T-bills have gone up by 7-11 bps across tenures.

"The 3-month T-bill yield was most affected because the market believes that liquidity condition is going to remain the same for the next six months before easing out," a dealer at a state-owned bank said. "It will not remain at a similar level, but the market is now used to a Rs 10,000 crore to Rs 12,000 crore deficit," he added.

The RBI infused Rs 98,754 crore in the banking system on Tuesday, followed by Rs 98,476 crore on Monday, central bank data showed.

The liquidity has largely remained in deficit since September 15. The deficit liquidity neared Rs 1.47 trillion on September 19, the highest since January 29, 2020, when the banking system liquidity deficit went up to Rs 3 trillion.

Market participants expect the liquidity to improve by the first week of November on the back of government spending and maturity of government bonds.

"Around Rs 1 trillion worth of liquidity is expected to come into the system by the first week of November through government spending and redemptions," a dealer at a primary dealership said. "However, the RBI's open market operation (OMO) auction is also expected around that time," he added.

Market participants expect the RBI to issue a notification on open market operation sales by the end of October. They speculate that the central bank might conduct an OMO auction in the first week of November in multiple tranches of Rs 10,000 crore. The amount is expected to be between Rs 50,000 crore and Rs 70,000 crore. The tenure of the bonds in the auction is expected to be 5-7 years.

Also Read

T-bills auction sees firm demand amid lower supply in quarter ending June

RBI MPC: Repo rate decision by Governor Das today; here's what to expect

RBI Policy: With unanimous vote, MPC keeps repo rate unchanged at 6.5%

Retail investors prefer treasury bills over sovereign govt bonds

RBI MPC: When and where to watch policy announcement by Shaktikanta Das

Vijay Shekhar Sharma launches AIF with target corpus of Rs 30 crore

FPI selloff in Indian shares continues in first half of Oct: NSDL data

India's top regulators investigating alternate investment funds: Report

Vivriti Asset Management receives $200 million in three credit funds

Investment bankers see highest fee income at $968 million in Jan-Sept


RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das had said in the monetary policy statement that the central bank might conduct open market operations to mop up excess liquidity.
Follow our WhatsApp channel
Topics : Treasury Bills Indian banking system RBI economy

First Published: Oct 25 2023 | 6:02 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveMaruti Suzuki Net ProfitQatar Death PenaltyKoffee with Karan Season 8Rajasthan Election 2023 LIVETelangana Election LIVEPAK vs SA Live ScoreBank Holidays in November 2023

Elections 2023

Telangana polls: BJP fields AP Mithun Reddy from Mahbubnagar in TelanganaChhattisgarh Assembly polls: Women commandos to guard 35 booths in Bastar

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 PAK vs SA Playing 11 LIVE: All eyes of XIs todayIND vs ENG: Virat bowls to Rohit, Bumrah bats for 30 mins, Gill foxed Siraj

India News

Infosys founder Narayana Murthy wants Indian youth to work 70 hours a weekRaahgiri Day 2023: All you need to know about Delhi's traffic advisory

Economy News

Festival season to bring some cheer to economy, say economists: PollReserve Bank of India allows premature deposit withdrawal up to Rs 1 crore
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon