Punjab records 28% jump in GST revenue in April-August this fiscal

Punjab recorded a 28.2 per cent rise year-on-year in goods and services tax revenue during April-August 2023, state Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema said on Tuesday.

A total of Rs 8,524.17 crore in GST has been mopped up during the first five months of the current fiscal against Rs 6,648.89 crore collected in the year-ago period, Cheema said.

An additional revenue of Rs 1,875.28 crore has been collected from GST up to August this fiscal.

In an official release, Cheema said the total revenue collected from GST, excise, value-added tax and other sources in 2023-24 registered an increase of 17.49 per cent as compared to the last fiscal year.

