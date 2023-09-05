Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close
Sensex (0.23%)
65780.26 + 152.12
Nifty (0.24%)
19574.90 + 46.10
Nifty Midcap (1.06%)
40253.60 + 423.25
Nifty Smallcap (0.64%)
5830.90 + 37.10
Nifty Bank (-0.10%)
44532.15 -46.15
Heatmap

Punjab records 28% jump in GST revenue in April-August this fiscal

A total of Rs 8,524.17 crore in GST has been mopped up during the first five months of the current fiscal against Rs 6,648.89 crore collected in the year-ago period, Cheema said

GST

Press Trust of India Chandigarh
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 05 2023 | 10:29 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Punjab recorded a 28.2 per cent rise year-on-year in goods and services tax revenue during April-August 2023, state Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema said on Tuesday.
A total of Rs 8,524.17 crore in GST has been mopped up during the first five months of the current fiscal against Rs 6,648.89 crore collected in the year-ago period, Cheema said.
An additional revenue of Rs 1,875.28 crore has been collected from GST up to August this fiscal.
In an official release, Cheema said the total revenue collected from GST, excise, value-added tax and other sources in 2023-24 registered an increase of 17.49 per cent as compared to the last fiscal year.

Also Read

GST spurts fiscal equality: tax-GSDP ratio higher in poorer states

Dream Girl 2 box office collection day 6: Movie inches closer to ₹60 crore

Adipurush box office collection falls on day 5, total approaches Rs 400 cr

GST collection hits an all-time high of Rs 1.87 trillion in April

VIRAL VIDEO: MS Dhoni stuns Venkatesh Prasad with his bike collection

Individuals tax filing must double every 9 years to meet FY47 target

G20 Summit: Easier global startup regime to tighter monitoring of disasters

India's gift to G20: Leveraging 'soft power and civilisational heritage'

Russia's oil price to India in July lowest since Ukraine war began

Fintechs can act both as competitors and collaborators: T Rabi Sankar

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : GST GST collection GST revenues Punjab

First Published: Sep 05 2023 | 10:29 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News UpdatesTop Headlines TodayStocks to Watch TodayGold - Silver PricesTeachers' Day 2023 wishesICC World Cup TicketsIRFC Share PriceGST Collection10 Best Side Hustles in 2023

Companies News

Reliance Retail in talks with global investors to raise $2.5 billionAlibaba-backed EV maker IM Motors weighs raising fresh funds: Report

Election News

Political parties urge EC not to hold polls on weekend in MizoramCM Bhupesh Baghel transfers Rs 34.55 cr to unemployed youth in Chhattisgarh

India News

Home Minister Amit Shah to launch 'Amrit Kalash Yatra' in New Delhi todayCM Khattar flags off 'Cyclothon for Drug-Free Haryana' campaign in Karnal

Economy News

GST collection grows 11% YoY to around Rs 1.6 trillion in August: Govt93% of Rs 2,000 notes worth Rs 3.32 trillion returned since May: RBI
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon