Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Qatar hits major LNG growth market India, to hold talks with Gail, IOC

The Persian Gulf producer will hold high-level talks with Gail India Ltd. and Indian Oil Corp. during India Energy Week in Goa, according to traders with knowledge of the discussions

LNG, Gas

Photo: Bloomberg

Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 06 2024 | 6:57 AM IST

Listen to This Article

By Stephen Stapczynski

Qatar is pushing to sell more liquefied natural gas to India, where imports of the super-chilled fuel are expected to double by the end of the decade. 
 
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The Persian Gulf producer will hold high-level talks with Gail India Ltd. and Indian Oil Corp. during India Energy Week in Goa, according to traders with knowledge of the discussions. It’s also likely to extend a long-term supply contract with Petronet LNG Ltd., which will expire in 2028, said the traders, who asked not to be named as the negotiations are private. 

Indian buyers are demanding rates that are below previous deals that Qatar has signed in the last few years, the traders said. Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi, Qatar’s energy minister, is scheduled to attend negotiations for contracts that could last decades, they said. 

Qatar, the world’s third-biggest LNG exporter, and India are under pressure to sign long-term deals. The Middle Eastern nation’s massive gas expansion project — which will lift exports by about two-thirds through 2027 — is in need of customers, with only about half sold so far, according to BloombergNEF.

New Delhi, meanwhile, wants to boost imports to lift the share of natural gas in its energy mix to 15% by 2030 from about 6.7% at the end of 2023. The move is aimed at reducing its reliance on dirtier fossil fuels, such as coal and oil. Indian firms want long-term deals to lock-in supplies at affordable rates, as opposed to depending on the volatile and sometimes prohibitively expensive spot market.

India imported about 21 million tons of LNG in 2023, according to ship-tracking data compiled by Bloomberg. Deliveries are expected to reach at least 40 million tons by 2030 as new import terminals start up, according to the traders. But that still may not be enough to achieve the government’s gas target, especially if domestic production falters, they said.

Other suppliers, including Abu Dhabi National Oil Co. and Shell Plc, are also using the Goa conference to try and finalize long-term contracts with India, the traders said.

Also Read

Qatar's death penalty to Indian navy officers: What we know so far

World Cup 2026 Qualifier India vs Qatar highlights: India lose 0-3 to Qatar

Why Qatar awarded death penalty to 8 ex-Indian Navy officers; details here

The Qatar espionage case: Unanswered questions

Gail India's Mahanagar Gas forms LNG joint venture with Baidyanath

India Inc to press the capex pedal with Budget push, shows BS CEO poll

Mukesh Ambani to Gautam Adani: Big guns firing on the capex front

Namonomics vs Manmohanomics: Modi or Singh, who has done better on economy?

US solar boom opens $2 billion Indian door to banned products from China

RBI conducts 4-day VRRR auction as overnight rates fall below repo

Topics : Qatar GAIL Indian Oil Corp LNG

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 06 2024 | 6:57 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesBudget Session LIVEStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayPaytm | Vijay Shekhar SharmaIndia vs England 2nd Test Day 4 LIVEGrammy Awards 2024FIFA World Cup 2026 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon