Rlys lowers RoRo freight rates by a third on dedicated freight corridors

Business Standard had exclusively reported on March 17 of the national transporter's plans to slash freight rates for truckers on dedicated freight corridors by 25-30 per cent.

"It has been decided by Competent Authority to permit subject movement for Rs 28,111 per wagon for trucks up to 40 tonne and Rs 32,000 for trucks more than 40 tonne for movement between New Palanpur and New Rewari," the railway board said in an order.