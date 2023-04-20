Rlys lowers RoRo freight rates by a third on dedicated freight corridors

After months of deliberation, the ministry of railways has temporarily lowered freight rates by around 30 per cent for roll-on/roll-off traffic on dedicated freight corridors, officials told Business Standard.
"It has been decided by Competent Authority to permit subject movement for Rs 28,111 per wagon for trucks up to 40 tonne and Rs 32,000 for trucks more than 40 tonne for movement between New Palanpur and New Rewari," the railway board said in an order.
Business Standard had exclusively reported on March 17 of the national transporter's plans to slash freight rates for truckers on dedicated freight corridors by 25-30 per cent.
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.
Subscribe To Insights
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.Already a BS Premium subscriber? Log in NOW
What you get on Business Standard Premium?
- Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
- Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
- Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
- Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
- Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
Or