Rakesh Mohan appointed a member of World Bank economic advisory panel

Currently, Mohan is serving as president emeritus and distinguished fellow at CSEP and is also part-time member of the Prime Minister's Economic Advisory Council

Rakesh Mohan, former deputy governor of RBI | File photo

Harsh Kumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 04 2024 | 7:05 PM IST

The World Bank Group has appointed former Reserve Bank of India deputy governor Rakesh Mohan member of the Economic Advisory Panel, according to a statement released by New Delhi-based think tank Centre for Social and Economic Progress (CSEP).
 
Currently, Mohan is serving as president emeritus and distinguished fellow at CSEP and is also part-time member of the Prime Minister’s Economic Advisory Council.
 
The World Bank panel will be chaired by Lord Nicholas Stern, the IG Patel Professor of Economics and Government at the London School of Economics, while World Bank Group Chief Economist Indermit Gill will co-chair the panel.
 
According to the CSEP statement, the panel will focus on strategic issues for the World Bank Group in relation to their objectives, research agenda and actions.
 
“The panel will also provide advice on key issues that may arise with respect to the World Bank’s research and policy outputs. Each panel member will serve for two years,” said the press statement.
 
Previously, Mohan worked as executive director on the board of the International Monetary Fund, as economic affairs secretary and chief economic adviser in the Finance Ministry, and economic adviser in the industry ministry.
 
Mohan also served as senior fellow at the Jackson Institute for Global Affairs, Yale University, and was professor in the practice of international economics and finance at the School of Management from 2010 to 2012.

First Published: Apr 04 2024 | 7:04 PM IST

