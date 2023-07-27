The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) issued a clarification on Thursday regarding the validity and status of banknotes featuring a Star symbol on the number panel.'The Star symbol is introduced on the number panel of a banknote to indicate its usage as a replacement for defectively printed banknotes in a packet of 100 pieces of serially numbered banknotes,' the central bank said in a release.The inclusion of the Star symbol serves as an identifier that the banknote has been replaced or reprinted, but it holds the same legal value as any other standard banknote in circulation, the release said.The presence of this symbol recently sparked discussions on various social media platforms.