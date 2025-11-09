Sunday, November 09, 2025 | 10:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Economy / News / Reserve Bank of India nudges states to rejig borrowing amid rising yields

Reserve Bank of India nudges states to rejig borrowing amid rising yields

Bond mkt expects OMO calendar in Dec policy review

The yield on the benchmark 10-year government bond settled at 6.51 per cent on Friday. | Image: Bloomberg

Anjali KumariManojit Saha Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 09 2025 | 10:41 PM IST

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has nudged state governments to reschedule their market borrowings to ease the supply pressure in the bond market, amid the recent rise in yields, sources aware of the development said.
 
The central bank has advised states to defer their debt issuance to periods when yields are softer.
 
The bond market now expects the RBI to announce an open market operation (OMO) calendar for bond purchases during the January-March period. This would be in the next policy review on December 5 even as rate cut hopes have faded with Q2 GDP growth numbers expected to
