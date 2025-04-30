Wednesday, April 30, 2025 | 05:32 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Retail inflation eases to 3.73% for farm, 3.86% for rural workers in March

Retail inflation eases to 3.73% for farm, 3.86% for rural workers in March

For rural workers retail inflation eased to 3.86 per cent in March 2025, as against 4.10 per cent in February this year, according to official data

One of the most important factors that would determine how the rural economy performs in the remaining two quarters of financial year 2025 (FY25) is how prices of major agriculture commodities fare.

The CPI-AL and CPI-RL were at 1,309 points and 1,321 points respectively in February 2025. | Representative Picture

Press Trust of India
Retail inflation for farm workers eased to 3.73 per cent in March 2025, as compared to 4.05 per cent in February this year, as per latest data released on Wednesday.

The All-India Consumer Price Index for Agricultural Labourers (CPI-AL) and Rural Labourers (CPI-RL) decreased by 3 points and 2 points, for the month of March 2025, falling to 1,306 and 1,319 points, respectively, a labour ministry statement said.

The CPI-AL and CPI-RL were at 1,309 points and 1,321 points respectively in February 2025.

 

"The year-on-year inflation rates based on CPI-AL and CPI-RL for March 2025 were recorded at 3.73 per cent and 3.86 per cent, respectively, compared to 7.15 per cent and 7.08 per cent in March 2024. The corresponding figures for February 2025 stood at 4.05 per cent for CPI-AL and 4.10 per cent for CPI-RL," it stated.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Apr 30 2025 | 5:29 PM IST

